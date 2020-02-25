Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice A. Goettler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alice A. Byers Goettler, 92, died Feb. 8, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla.

She was born on Dec. 17, 1927, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Alice married her husband of 51 years, Harold L. Goettler in 1947, whom she met in Chicago, Ill. Together they raised six children in Butler; Nancy J. (Dan) Holland of Palmetto, Fla., Judy M. (Matt) Schrott of Butler, Karl F. (Janis) Goettler of Bradenton, Mark A. (Tina) of Bradenton, Janice A. Curnew of Bradenton, and the late Kurt H. Goettler.

A member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Sarasota, Fla., Alice was a fully professed Carmelite with the religious name Regina Anne of the Holy Eucharist. She was a foundress of Our Lady of Sorrows in Bradenton. She was a past president of the Art Association in Butler.

Our mother was well-known for her portraits for 50 years. She was an art teacher all of her life in her home and at St. Anthony Catholic School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradenton.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her son, Kurt H. Goettler; her twin brother, Dr. Alvah Byers and her brother, Isaac Byers.

Alice is survived by her sister, Nancy Peterson of Minneapolis, Minn.; many nieces and nephews; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.

Alice's wishes in life were for us all to live in peace. May we try to honor those wishes.

GOETTLER - A funeral Mass for Alice A. Byers Goettler, who died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, will be offered at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, Butler. A social will follow at the church.



