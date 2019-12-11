Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Ann Allenburg. View Sign Service Information Krynicki Funeral Home 1007 Freeport Rd Natrona Hts , PA 15065 (724)-224-8778 Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Ann (Ringer) Allenberg, 76, of Sarver passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the Orchards of Saxonburg.

Born April 3, 1943, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights, she was a daughter of the late Henry Ringer and the late Flora Elizabeth Alderson Ringer.

Alice was a 1963 graduate of Tarentum High School in Tarentum.

She was a member of Millerstown Methodist Church and the Outdoor Life Lodge in Fawn Township, Moose Lodge 53 in Lower Burrell, and the National Rifle Association.

Alice enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed quilting and farming, raising a few beef cattle over the years, and she loved her cats.

Alice is survived by two sisters, Mary Katheryn Nazaruk and Flora Mae Baluch; three children, Cindy Lou Snyder of Fredericksburg, Va., Charles Henry (Jhoanne) Allenberg of Virginia Beach, Va., and Donna Ann McCullough of Karns City; seven grandchildren, Zachary Kolan, Maggie Snyder, Gabriella Allenberg, Henry Allenberg, Alexander Allenberg, Luke McCullough and Rachel McCullough; three great-grandchildren, Madison Kolan, Zoey Kolan and Connor Boylan; nine nieces; one nephew; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Charles Allenberg, whom she married on Jan. 5, 1965, and who passed away on Jan. 20, 1994; her brother, Dale Henry Ringer; and three sisters, Dorothy Francis Ringer, Betty Margaret Ringer and Ruth Alene Van Horn Ferguson; her maternal grandparents, Albert Gilbert and Margaret Wilkinson Maizland Alderson; and her paternal grandparents, George and Katie Shafer Ringer.

ALLENBERG - In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public visitation for Alice Ann (Ringer) Allenberg, who died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. She will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of KRYNICKI FUNERAL HOME, 1007 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to Millerstown Methodist Church, 2830 Thompson Road, Tarentum, PA 15084, or to Monarch Hospice, Attn: Lori Hanks, 2837 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA. 15068.

Online condolences may be made at



