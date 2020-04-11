Alice Arnetta Saul, 86, of Butler passed away peacefully Friday, April 10, 2020, in the comfort of her home.
Born Sept. 14, 1933, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Annalean Albert Davis.
She was a member of Unionville Presbyterian Church EPC, the Order of the Eastern Star 45 of Butler and the Unionville Grange, where she was the past treasurer.
Alice first worked in the office at Peter Rabbit Campground in Slippery Rock, and then worked for 25 years until her retirement as weigh master at Eagal Coal Co., formerly in Center Township.
She is survived by four sons and their wives, Craig G. (Kim) Saul III, Robert R. (Bonnie) Saul, John V. (Tracey) Saul and William R. Saul, all of Butler; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Glenna (Joseph) Zaborny of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Craig G. Saul Jr., who passed away Sept. 19, 2007; baby boy, Saul; baby daughter, Cindy Ruth Saul; her grandson, Matthew Saul; and her sister, Phyllis DeVore.
SAUL - A private family funeral service for Alice Arnetta Saul, who died Friday, April 10, 2020, will be held Monday with interment at Greenlawn Burial Estates in Butler, with her pastor, the Rev. Matthew Kail officiating.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.
Memorial contributions may be made to Unionville Presbyterian Church EPC, 1114 Sunset Dr., Butler, PA 16001.
Published in Butler Eagle from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020