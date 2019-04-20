Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice C. Hayes. View Sign

Alice C. Boyle Hayes, 71, of Virginia Beach, formerly of Valencia passed away Wednesday morning at Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach.

Born Sept. 18, 1947, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late John E. and V. Patricia Dempsey Boyle.

Alice had worked in retail sales at J.C. Penney in Kirwan Heights, and Kohl's in Cranberry Township.

She was a member of St. Kilian Roman Catholic Church and was a past president of the Mars VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

Alice had been a Girl Scout leader and was an avid bowler.

Alice was the loving mother of Shane (Bill) Saddler of Virginia Beach, William (Renee) Hayes Jr. of Mars, and Jason (Kim) Hayes of Virginia Beach; grandmother of Alicia, Levi, Lindsey, Bo, Hope, Haylee, Logen, Jeffrey, Troy and Regina; and sister of Eileen Lichtenfels of Lancaster, Carol A. Boyle of Valencia, John F. Boyle of Gibsonia, and Edward J. (Theresa) Boyle of Clayton, N.C.; and she had many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Hayes Sr., whom she married May 31, 1969, and who died Dec. 20, 2013.

HAYES - Friends of Alice C. Boyle Hayes, who died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Kilian Roman Catholic Church, 7076 Franklin Road, Cranberry Township, with the Rev. Charles Bober officiating.

Burial will be in Mars Cemetery, Adams Township.

Memorials may be made to the .

