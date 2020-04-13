Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice L. Baldauf. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

Alice L. Baldauf, 83, of Butler, passed away April 10, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital after a lingering illness.

Born Dec. 7, 1936, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Walter J. and Anna E. (Glaser) Baldauf.

She retired from Castle Rubber Co. after 47 years of service.

She was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church and a member of St. Peter's Womens Council.

She was a lifetime member of VFW Auxiliary, Post 249, and a lifetime member of East Butler Volunteer Fire Department and Relief Association, and the Butler Elks Lodge 170.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, old-time country and bluegrass music, playing cards, dominoes and taking pictures of her many friends, co-workers and family.

She is survived by three sisters, Joan (Baldauf) Weigle of Cortland, Ohio, Ilene (Baldauf) Barnes of Waynesburg, Pa., and Louise Baldauf of Butler; a brother-in-law, Alvin Weigle; numerous nieces and nephews; and several great- nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, George A. Baldauf, Joseph A. Baldauf and Ralph A. Baldauf, all of Butler; and three sisters, Mary Ann Baldauf, Ruth A. Baldauf of Butler and Donna Marie (Baldauf) Lemley of Waynesburg, Pa.

BALDAUF - There will be no visitation for Alice L. Baldauf, who died April 10, 2020.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a date to be determined.

Arrangements were completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 East Cunningham St., Butler.

Memorial donations may be made to the VNA Lutheran Senior Services, 154 Hindman Road Butler, Pa., 16001. or St. Peter Roman Catholic Church 127, Franklin St. Butler, Pa., 16001.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



Alice L. Baldauf, 83, of Butler, passed away April 10, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital after a lingering illness.Born Dec. 7, 1936, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Walter J. and Anna E. (Glaser) Baldauf.She retired from Castle Rubber Co. after 47 years of service.She was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church and a member of St. Peter's Womens Council.She was a lifetime member of VFW Auxiliary, Post 249, and a lifetime member of East Butler Volunteer Fire Department and Relief Association, and the Butler Elks Lodge 170.She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, old-time country and bluegrass music, playing cards, dominoes and taking pictures of her many friends, co-workers and family.She is survived by three sisters, Joan (Baldauf) Weigle of Cortland, Ohio, Ilene (Baldauf) Barnes of Waynesburg, Pa., and Louise Baldauf of Butler; a brother-in-law, Alvin Weigle; numerous nieces and nephews; and several great- nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, George A. Baldauf, Joseph A. Baldauf and Ralph A. Baldauf, all of Butler; and three sisters, Mary Ann Baldauf, Ruth A. Baldauf of Butler and Donna Marie (Baldauf) Lemley of Waynesburg, Pa.BALDAUF - There will be no visitation for Alice L. Baldauf, who died April 10, 2020.A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a date to be determined.Arrangements were completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 East Cunningham St., Butler.Memorial donations may be made to the VNA Lutheran Senior Services, 154 Hindman Road Butler, Pa., 16001. or St. Peter Roman Catholic Church 127, Franklin St. Butler, Pa., 16001.For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close