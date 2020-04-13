Alice L. Baldauf, 83, of Butler, passed away April 10, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital after a lingering illness.
Born Dec. 7, 1936, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Walter J. and Anna E. (Glaser) Baldauf.
She retired from Castle Rubber Co. after 47 years of service.
She was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church and a member of St. Peter's Womens Council.
She was a lifetime member of VFW Auxiliary, Post 249, and a lifetime member of East Butler Volunteer Fire Department and Relief Association, and the Butler Elks Lodge 170.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, old-time country and bluegrass music, playing cards, dominoes and taking pictures of her many friends, co-workers and family.
She is survived by three sisters, Joan (Baldauf) Weigle of Cortland, Ohio, Ilene (Baldauf) Barnes of Waynesburg, Pa., and Louise Baldauf of Butler; a brother-in-law, Alvin Weigle; numerous nieces and nephews; and several great- nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, George A. Baldauf, Joseph A. Baldauf and Ralph A. Baldauf, all of Butler; and three sisters, Mary Ann Baldauf, Ruth A. Baldauf of Butler and Donna Marie (Baldauf) Lemley of Waynesburg, Pa.
BALDAUF - There will be no visitation for Alice L. Baldauf, who died April 10, 2020.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a date to be determined.
Arrangements were completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 East Cunningham St., Butler.
Memorial donations may be made to the VNA Lutheran Senior Services, 154 Hindman Road Butler, Pa., 16001. or St. Peter Roman Catholic Church 127, Franklin St. Butler, Pa., 16001.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 13, 2020