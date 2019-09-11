Alice Lorraine Kesterson, 89, formerly of Butler, passed away on Tuesday at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.
She was born Jan. 27, 1930, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Earl Victor and Mary Helen (Roth) Wise.
A graduate of Butler High School Class of 1948, she completed her undergraduate degree in elementary education at Slippery Rock University and received her master's degree in library science from the University of Pittsburgh.
Lorraine was a school librarian for Seneca Valley School District for over 20 years and retired in 1993.
Her retirement years found her traveling to various states and national parks, and visiting Wales, Italy and Thailand.
She was active in volunteering for Butler Memorial Hospital, being a "Grandma Camper" at Lutherlyn, providing "Mother Goose" readings and activities for children, leading book club discussions and participating in Friends of the Library of Butler Area Public Library.
Lorraine was a lifelong member of First English Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir for many years.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Tom Lavorini of Butler; and three grandchildren, Kay Marie Lavorini and her husband, Mike Taylor, of Washington, D.C., Peter Lavorini and his wife, Marilu Utrera, of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Joseph Lavorini of Colorado Springs, Colo.
Also surviving are her son-in-law, Randy Ifft of Chicago, Ill.; and her Wise nieces and nephew, Ellen Riley, Andrea Bressler, Debi Brannon, Barbara Zellerino and Matthew Clark.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William W. Kesterson, whom she married Oct. 27, 1950; her daughter, Alice Kesterson; a brother, Victor Wise; and a sister, Evelyn Clark.
KESTERSON - Visitation for Alice Lorraine Kesterson, who died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, will be held with the family from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First English Lutheran Church, 241 N. Main St., Butler, with a memorial service beginning at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Kimberly van Driel will officiate.
Private interment will be in Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Arrangements were entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the South Butler Community Library in Saxonburg or the Butler Area Public Library.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 11, 2019