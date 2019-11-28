Alice W. Elliott, 98, of Cabot, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries.
She was born Feb. 8, 1921, in Cabot, and was the daughter of the late Charles Steinheiser and the late Mary (Kepatrick) Steinheiser.
Alice was a 1940 graduate of West Winfield High School.
She was also a homemaker.
Alice was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church since 1958, and enjoyed quilting at the church.
She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting and bowling for many years.
She is survived by one daughter, Sally M. (Joe) Youkers of Butler; two grandchildren, Joseph (Terrie) Youkers III of Mechanicsburg, Pa., and Kelly Youkers Perdew of Butler; four great-grandchildren, Zachery and Katlyn Youkers, and Michael and Brandon Perdew; four great-great grandchildren; and two nieces.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clair D. "Tom" Elliott, whom she married in 1941, and who passed away on Dec. 31, 1998; and her twin brother, Marion Steinheiser, and his wife Ruth.
ELLIOTT - Private funeral services for Alice W. Elliot, who died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, were held at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, with the Rev. Joseph Boomhower officiating.
Private burial took place in the Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Memorials are suggested to the Trinity Lutheran Church, 120 Sunset Drive, Butler, PA 16001.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 28, 2019