Butler Eagle

Allan E. Randolph III

Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Allan E. Randolph III, 62, of Hilton Head, S.C., formerly of Valencia, passed away on Friday.
He was the father of Allan Randolph IV, Michael (Kristin Scheller) Randolph, Kevin Randolph and Maura Randolph; grandfather of Armoani; and brother of Keith (JoAnn) Randolph.
Allan loved the outdoors, especially boating and fishing.
RANDOLPH - Friends of Allan E. Randolph, who died Friday, May 31, 2019, are invited to a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Schellhaas & Sons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter, 11878 PA-85, Kittanning, PA 16201.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 3, 2019
