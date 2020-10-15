Allen George Walowen, 63, of Englewood, Colo., passed away of natural causes on Sept. 26, 2020.
Allen was born Nov. 24, 1957, in Springfield, Mass.
He lived for a brief period in West Sunbury, before moving to Bainbridge, Md., and to Englewood, Colo. in 1975.
He was employed as a butcher and meat cutter.
Allen Walowen was a compassionate, friendly and good person, who will be missed by his family and friends.
Allen was the son of the late Walter and Delores Marie Ondrizek Walowen; the brother of Walter J. Walowen (Pamela) of Delaware, the late Charles Walowen and Gemma Marie Walowen; and the uncle of Amy A. Walowen of Delaware.
WALOWEN - Services and interment were private for Allen George Walowen, who died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
Arrangements were handled by PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Pittsburgh.
Please visit www.permanfuneralhome.com
.