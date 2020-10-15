1/
Allen George Walowen
1957 - 2020
Allen George Walowen, 63, of Englewood, Colo., passed away of natural causes on Sept. 26, 2020.

Allen was born Nov. 24, 1957, in Springfield, Mass.

He lived for a brief period in West Sunbury, before moving to Bainbridge, Md., and to Englewood, Colo. in 1975.

He was employed as a butcher and meat cutter.

Allen Walowen was a compassionate, friendly and good person, who will be missed by his family and friends.

Allen was the son of the late Walter and Delores Marie Ondrizek Walowen; the brother of Walter J. Walowen (Pamela) of Delaware, the late Charles Walowen and Gemma Marie Walowen; and the uncle of Amy A. Walowen of Delaware.

WALOWEN - Services and interment were private for Allen George Walowen, who died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

Arrangements were handled by PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Pittsburgh.

Please visit www.permanfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
412-486-3600
