Service Information
Smith Funeral Home
421 New Castle St
Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012
(724)-794-2830
Calling hours
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
421 New Castle St
Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012
Calling hours
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
421 New Castle St
Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012
Visitation
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
North Liberty Presbyterian Church
209 N. Liberty-Plaingrove Road
Grove City , PA
Funeral service
2:00 PM
North Liberty Presbyterian Church
209 N. Liberty-Plaingrove Road
Grove City , PA

Allen W. McClymonds, 89, of Slippery Rock, passed away Saturday at Orchard Manor in Grove City.

Allen, son of the late Charles M. and Bertha Irene (White) McClymonds, was born Jan. 6, 1930, in Butler.

He married Melissa I. (Henry) McClymonds on June 12, 1959.

Allen graduated from Slippery Rock High School, class of 1948.

He mowed many lawns in Slippery Rock, clerked in the A&P Grocery, and later worked at Armco.

After graduating from Grove City College, class of 1952, he worked at Slippery Rock State Teacher's College. While there, he saw the college become a university and served the school for 44 years, retiring in 1997 as director of business services.

Allen was a member of North Liberty Presbyterian Church, where he served on the building committee, church session, board of trustees, teacher of adult Sunday school classes, and chaperone for many youth activities.

He served many years as scout leader of Troop 81 of Grove City, seeing his son Philip reach the rank of Eagle Scout and also accompanied the scouts on camping and canoeing trips.

Allen enjoyed reading, traveling, camping and hiking with family, old cars, Pirates games, and the great outdoors, especially mountains and forests.

He and his wife, Melissa, honeymooned in Alaska and had visited all 50 states.

He was the proud father of two children, Philip McClymonds of Beaver Falls and Ann McClymonds-

Surviving Allen are wonderful grandchildren, Andrew, Ryan and Olivia McClymonds of Beaver Falls and Benjamin Smith of Grove City; his son, Philip and his wife, Beth; his daughter, Ann and her husband, Jeff; and his wife of 60 years, Melissa.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Bertha McClymonds.

He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

The family would like to thank their friends at North Liberty Presbyterian Church and the staff of Orchard Manor for their care and loving concern.

MCCLYMONDS - The family of Allen W. McClymonds, who died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

Additional visitation will be from 1 p.m. Thursday until time of a funeral service at 2 p.m. at North Liberty Presbyterian Church, 209 N. Liberty-Plaingrove Road, Grove City, with Rev. Jerry Mahaffey presiding.

Interment will be in Slippery Rock Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Scholarship Fund of Slippery Rock University, or the Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Unit at Orchard Manor in Grove City.



