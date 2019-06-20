Allene Yvonne Gray, 85, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday at Kobacker Hospice Center in Columbus, Ohio.
Allene was born on July 31, 1933, near Petrolia, Washington Township. She was the daughter of Leonard and Eleanor Bartoe McFadden.
Allene was a 1951 graduate of Fairview Township Karns City High School.
Mrs. Gray was a dedicated and active member of the Northwest Methodist Church in Columbus.
Allene was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and knitting blankets and clothing for family and friends. She was a remarkable cook and especially enjoyed preparing meals for loved ones on holidays.
Mrs. Gray was employed as a manager at Kmart in both Youngstown and Columbus, Ohio, for a number of years until her retirement.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond M. Gray, whom she married on Sept. 5, 1951, in Hammond, Ind.
Also surviving are two sons, Douglas Gray and his wife, Rose, of Boardman, Ohio, and Scott Gray and his wife, Melissa, of Croton, Ohio; two granddaughters, Monica and Marissa Gray; a sister, Glenda Kay Fleeger; a sister-in-law, Agnes Gray; as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Allene was preceded in death by a sister, JoAnn Cavanaugh; as well as a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers who assisted Allene in her journey, and would like to extend their greatest and warmest gratitude to those at Kobacker House for their kindness and assistance.
GRAY - Friends of Allene Yvonne Gray, who died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora-Fenelton Road, Chicora.
A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Joseph Boomhower, pastor of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, officiating.
Interment will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery.
For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 20, 2019