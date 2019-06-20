Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allene Yvonne Gray. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-7500 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Allene Yvonne Gray, 85, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday at Kobacker Hospice Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Allene was born on July 31, 1933, near Petrolia, Washington Township. She was the daughter of Leonard and Eleanor Bartoe McFadden.

Allene was a 1951 graduate of Fairview Township Karns City High School.

Mrs. Gray was a dedicated and active member of the Northwest Methodist Church in Columbus.

Allene was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and knitting blankets and clothing for family and friends. She was a remarkable cook and especially enjoyed preparing meals for loved ones on holidays.

Mrs. Gray was employed as a manager at Kmart in both Youngstown and Columbus, Ohio, for a number of years until her retirement.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond M. Gray, whom she married on Sept. 5, 1951, in Hammond, Ind.

Also surviving are two sons, Douglas Gray and his wife, Rose, of Boardman, Ohio, and Scott Gray and his wife, Melissa, of Croton, Ohio; two granddaughters, Monica and Marissa Gray; a sister, Glenda Kay Fleeger; a sister-in-law, Agnes Gray; as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Allene was preceded in death by a sister, JoAnn Cavanaugh; as well as a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers who assisted Allene in her journey, and would like to extend their greatest and warmest gratitude to those at Kobacker House for their kindness and assistance.

GRAY - Friends of Allene Yvonne Gray, who died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora-Fenelton Road, Chicora.

A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Joseph Boomhower, pastor of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, officiating.

Interment will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery.

For more information or to send a condolence, please visit



Allene Yvonne Gray, 85, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday at Kobacker Hospice Center in Columbus, Ohio.Allene was born on July 31, 1933, near Petrolia, Washington Township. She was the daughter of Leonard and Eleanor Bartoe McFadden.Allene was a 1951 graduate of Fairview Township Karns City High School.Mrs. Gray was a dedicated and active member of the Northwest Methodist Church in Columbus.Allene was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and knitting blankets and clothing for family and friends. She was a remarkable cook and especially enjoyed preparing meals for loved ones on holidays.Mrs. Gray was employed as a manager at Kmart in both Youngstown and Columbus, Ohio, for a number of years until her retirement.She is survived by her husband, Raymond M. Gray, whom she married on Sept. 5, 1951, in Hammond, Ind.Also surviving are two sons, Douglas Gray and his wife, Rose, of Boardman, Ohio, and Scott Gray and his wife, Melissa, of Croton, Ohio; two granddaughters, Monica and Marissa Gray; a sister, Glenda Kay Fleeger; a sister-in-law, Agnes Gray; as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.In addition to her parents, Allene was preceded in death by a sister, JoAnn Cavanaugh; as well as a number of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.The family would like to thank all the caregivers who assisted Allene in her journey, and would like to extend their greatest and warmest gratitude to those at Kobacker House for their kindness and assistance.GRAY - Friends of Allene Yvonne Gray, who died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora-Fenelton Road, Chicora.A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Joseph Boomhower, pastor of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, officiating.Interment will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery.For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com Published in Butler Eagle on June 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close