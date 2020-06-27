Alvin Cornell
Alvin Cornell, of Mount Chestnut, passed away Wednesday evening, June 24, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot. He was 92.
Mr. Cornell was born May 24, 1928, in Parkersburg, W.Va., and was the twin brother of Calvin Cornell and the foster brother of William and Richard DiNino.
He began his working career on Aug. 8, 1953, with Shenango Steel, Neville Island, from where he retired on Feb. 1, 1990, following 36½ years of service.
He was a member of St. Christopher at the Lake Catholic Church in Prospect.
His special cat, Delilah, was his constant and loyal companion, as was any stray cat that would appear at his door. He enjoyed tinkering and is remembered for his ability to fix most anything. He had a love for watching cartoons, older TV shows and enjoyed listening to big band and classical music. In his younger years, he enjoyed motorcycles and camping.
Alvin is survived by many nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his twin brother, Calvin Cornell; and his foster brother, Richard DiNino.
CORNELL - Family and friends of Alvin Cornell, who died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, may call from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Edward L. Raisley Funeral Home, 387 Main St., Prospect.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Christopher of the Lake Catholic Church in Prospect, with the Rev. Adam Verona officiating.
Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside services to be held at noon Monday at Greenlawn Burial Estates in Butler.
The family has suggested that memorial tributes be made to St. Christopher Catholic Church, 229 N. Franklin St., Prospect, PA 16052, or to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
For additional information or to share an online tribute with the family, please visit www.raisleyfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
