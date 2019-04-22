Alvin "Al" D. McCloy Jr. of Zelienople passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
|
Born March 26, 1938, he was the son of the late Alvin D. McCloy and Gertrude Bradley.
Alvin was a veteran and served in the Army Reserves.
He leaves behind his wife, Karen; his daughter, Kelly Ann (James) Nolker; his grandson, Michael; his sister, Carolyn Allman; and his brother, William McCloy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Alan McCloy.
MCCLOY - There will be no public services for Alvin "Al" D. McCloy Jr., who died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, per Al's request.
The family would like to thank all his friends and the V.A. for their assistance in their time of need.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.
