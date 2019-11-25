Alyce M. Foy, 68, of Butler, formerly of McGrann, passed away peacefully at Butler Memorial Hospital on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1951, and was the daughter of the late Louis Myers and Erma Weise.
Alyce loved nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren. She loved football, especially her Pittsburgh Steelers. She was also known to love the "oldies" and reading.
For more than 25 precious years she was the wife of the late Leland Ray Foy Sr.
Alyce was the mother of Leland (Lori) Foy Jr. of Butler, Bryant Foy of Kittanning and Hattie Lattanzi of Butler. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, two sisters, two brothers, a large loving family and her friends.
She was preceded in death by one brother.
FOY - Friends of Alyce M. Foy, who died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, will be received 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 25, 2019