Amanda Marie Lollo, 28, of Mars, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
She was born June 9, 1992, in Butler.
Amanda was a 2011 graduate of PA Cyber School.
She loved her children, music, elephants, and the outdoors. She loved family gatherings.
She will be remembered for her love of the Halloween season. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
She was the devoted mother of Maci and Jaysen Miller; beloved daughter of Carla and Jeff Lollo Sr.; sister of Nicole and Brittany Lollo, and DJ Lollo-Hill; niece of Sheli and Teak Baker, Sheri and Don Ridgley, and Tom and Tammy Rounce; and the granddaughter of Melissa Walter.
Amanda was preceded in death by her grandfather, Bill Lollo Jr.; her grandmother, Joyce Nicklas; and her brother Jeffrey "Buddy" Lollo Jr.
LOLLO - Friends of Amanda Marie Lollo, who died Saturday, July 18, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with Pastor Greg Hartung officiating.
Amanda will be laid to rest at Mars Cemetery, Adams Township.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.