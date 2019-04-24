Amanda Nicole Bennett of Butler passed away on Sunday following complications due to an infection which affected her heart at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born Sept. 8, 1989, in Butler, she was a daughter of Nancy Elizabeth (Bennett) Leonard and David C. Heathcote.
She is survived by her son, Caleb C. Eckert; her mother, Elizabeth Leonard; her father, David Heathcote; her sister, Natalie Leonard; her grandmother, Nancy Snyder; her aunt, Jamie Snyder; and her uncle, Ron Snyder.
BENNETT - Services for Amanda Nicole Bennett, who died Sunday, April 21, 2019, will be held privately for her family.
Arrangements were handled by Geibel Funeral Home, Butler.
Donations may be made to her family.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 24, 2019