Amanda Rose Lynn Heimstead
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Amanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amanda Rose Lynn Heimstead, 33, of Butler, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 29, 1986, in Rockford, Ill., the daughter of Gary L. Heimstead and Penny K. (Barnes) Stoughton.
Amanda was a loving, caring mother, with a contagious smile. She was creative and loved butterflies.
She had worked at Dollar General.
Surviving are her mother, Penny K. (William) Stoughton of Butler; her father, Gary L. (Robin) Heimstead of Miami, Fla.; her children, Hayden and Leela; five brothers, Dustin (Kimberly) Heimstead of Columbus, Ga., Benjamin (Samantha) Heimstead of Savannah, Ga., Ethan Heimstead of Butler, Cameron (Emily) Heimstead of Sanford, N.C., and Wyatt Heimstead of Butler; her children's father, James McDeavitt of Butler; her maternal grandfather, James Barnes of Oregon, Ill.; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
HEIMSTEAD - Private visitation and service for Amanda Rose Lynn Heimstead, who died Saturday, May 23, 2020, will be held at Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Interment will be private.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
724-283-3333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved