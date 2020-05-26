Amanda Rose Lynn Heimstead, 33, of Butler, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 29, 1986, in Rockford, Ill., the daughter of Gary L. Heimstead and Penny K. (Barnes) Stoughton.
Amanda was a loving, caring mother, with a contagious smile. She was creative and loved butterflies.
She had worked at Dollar General.
Surviving are her mother, Penny K. (William) Stoughton of Butler; her father, Gary L. (Robin) Heimstead of Miami, Fla.; her children, Hayden and Leela; five brothers, Dustin (Kimberly) Heimstead of Columbus, Ga., Benjamin (Samantha) Heimstead of Savannah, Ga., Ethan Heimstead of Butler, Cameron (Emily) Heimstead of Sanford, N.C., and Wyatt Heimstead of Butler; her children's father, James McDeavitt of Butler; her maternal grandfather, James Barnes of Oregon, Ill.; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
HEIMSTEAD - Private visitation and service for Amanda Rose Lynn Heimstead, who died Saturday, May 23, 2020, will be held at Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Interment will be private.
Please visit www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 26, 2020.