Amelia M. McClaine, 77, formerly of Punxsutawney, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020.
She was born on Dec. 15, 1942, in Herman, and was the daughter of the late Michael and Olive Gonda.
Amelia loved spending time with her family and was very proud of her 10 grandchildren. She was an amazing cook and enjoyed traveling and playing bingo.
She was the beloved wife of the late Ralph J. McClaine; the loving mother of Mike (Lisa) McClaine, Toni (Dave) Detar, Kelly (Jeff) Shelton and Beth (Chris) Seabright; and the cherished grandmother of Sean, Rachel and Christian McClaine, Matt and Andy Detar, Alyssa and Maddie Shelton, and Allyson, Kellen and Landon Seabright.
She is also survived by her brother, Ronald Gonda; and her sister, Joyce Stiveson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Michael Gonda, Albert Gonda and Carol Lingenfelter.
MCCLAINE - There will be no visitation for Amelia M. McClaine, who died Monday, June 22, 2020.
A Mass will be celebrated in her honor at 12:30 p.m. Friday at St. Louise de Marillac Catholic Church, Upper St. Clair.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by BEINHAUER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Ave., McMurray.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Horses with Hope in Bethel Park at www.horseswithhope.org.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 25, 2020.