Service Information

Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler , PA 16001
(724)-283-3333

Visitation
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler , PA 16001

Visitation
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler , PA 16001

Visitation
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
2117 Chicora Road
Chicora , PA

Service
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
2117 Chicora Road
Chicora , PA

Obituary

Amy B. Walowen, 50, of Petrolia passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

She was born April 7, 1969, in Butler, the loving daughter of Lynda (Schuffert) Wimer of Butler and Gary A. Wimer of Strattonville.

Amy was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, where she taught Vacation Bible School.

She received her bachelor's degree in elementary education from SRU.

Amy was first and foremost an incredibly loving mother, wife of 18 years, and friend.

She had worked as a teacher at Kindercare Learning Centers, as a paraprofessional at Chicora Elementary and a substitute teacher for His Kids Christian School, as well as the Moniteau and Butler school districts. Amy also served at Camp Bucoco as the Preston Center director for Summer Boy Scout Camp.

A gifted teacher, she had an amazing ability to connect with students and children and changed the lives of every one of them. She was especially gifted with young children and exuded a glowing passion and love for children that endeared her to them and to all she touched.

Generous in spirit and with a beautiful soul, she was an immediate friend and a concerned and caring confidant to so many. Amy had an uncanny ability to always remember everyone's birthday and a gift for sharing her beautiful inner light with anyone she met.

She lived for her family, especially her son Alex, who was the center of her world. She also loved her dogs as if they were her children, and cared for all wild creatures, especially her birds and deer.

She enjoyed doing just about anything with her family, including visiting the beach, shuttling Alex to his many activities, taking care of others, and taking long walks in the woods, where she loved to observe nature's gifts, including her friends the deer, the waddling porcupines, all of her birds and the bunnies.

She is survived by her husband, Pete; her son, Alex; her dog, Cinder; her mother and father; her sister, Jana Wimer-Kasperowski (Walt); her brother, Craig Wimer; her uncles, Randy (Norma) Wimer, Alan Wimer and Bill Schuffert; her nephews, Nate Walowen, Erik Kasperowski and Connor Wimer; her niece, Caitlyn Wimer, as well as a large, loving family of cousins, great-aunts, great-uncles and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; and two dogs, Cody and Holly.

WALOWEN - Friends of Amy B. Walowen, who died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2117 Chicora Road, Chicora, with Pastor Boomhower officiating.

Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Chicora.

Contributions may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053, Butler County Federated Library System, 1777 N. Main St. Ext. Butler, PA 16001, or the Audubon Society of Western PA, 614 Dorseyville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238

Please visit



