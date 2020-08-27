Amy F. Birckbichler, 58, of Butler passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, unexpectedly at her residence.
Born Aug. 19, 1962, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Richard "Dick" and Frances (Hanchosky) Fry.
She was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, and a past member of the Soroptimist International of Butler County.
Amy had worked at the Butler Eagle in the classified/legal department.
She enjoyed her beagles; she loved dogs. She also enjoyed bowling and was an avid fan of the Denver Broncos.
Surviving is her husband, Randy Birckbichler. They were married Sept. 14, 1991.
She is also survived by three children, Rachel (Justin) Pyle, Justin (Gabby) Birckbichler and Jessica Birckbichler, all of Butler; nine grandchildren, Isabella, Ryder, Logan, Kennedy, Alonzo, Brayden, Isaac, Brayden and Vinny; her brothers, Richard (Paula) Fry and Carl (Cindy) Fry, both of Butler; her sister, Marianne (David) Hill of Sarver; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
BIRCKBICHLER - There will be no public visitation for Amy F. Birckbichler, who died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of her family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com
