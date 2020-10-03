Amy I. DeHart McKinley, 87, of Valencia Woods passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, while under the care of Valencia Woods Assisted Living.
Born Dec. 11, 1932, in Warwick, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Amy Babcock Myrick.
Amy retired from nursing after serving for 44 years at Divine Providence Hospital in Pittsburgh.
She enjoyed listening to music and especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Linda Hussar, William DeHart and his wife, Bonnie, Laurita Schwenke and her husband, Keith, Thomas DeHart and his wife, Lisa, and Paul DeHart and his wife, Christine; her eight grandchildren; and her five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Amy was preceded in death by her first husband, William DeHart, who passed away Sept. 9, 1981; her second husband, Frank McKinley, who passed away Oct. 13, 2007; and two grandsons, Jason Stephenson and Nicholas Schwenke.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of St. Barnabas for their care, compassion and friendship during Amy's residency at The Arbors in Valencia.
MCKINLEY - Friends of Amy I. DeHart McKinley, who died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew, with Pastor Gregg Hartung of Crestview Community Church officiating.
She will be laid to rest at Evans City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the St. Barnabas Charitable Foundation, 5850 Meridian Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com
.