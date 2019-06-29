Amy L. Furr Kasperski, 55, of Cranberry Township passed away on Thursday.
Amy loved spending time with and caring for her kids, her pets, and especially loved being at the beach and in the sun. She will be dearly missed.
Amy was the beloved wife for 28 years of Robert V. Kasperski; the loving mother of Brad Kasperski, Mandy (Michael) Voit and Megan Kasperski; sister of Jeffrey Furr and Beth Morse; daughter of K. Rymer (Pamula) Furr and the late Shirley (late John) McEldowney Calef; and the daughter-in-law of Raymond C. and the late Lois Love Kasperski.
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
KASPERSKI - Visitation and services will be private for Amy L. Furr Kasperski, who died Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bakerstown.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 29, 2019