Amy Steele Walker
1975 - 2020
Amy Steele Walker, 44, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Montgomery Hospital in Maryland, following an illness. Amy had suffered from Crohn's disease since childhood.

Born Nov. 20, 1975, in Butler, she was the daughter of E. Robert Steele and Therese Fogle Keil.

She was a graduate of Butler High School and Pittsburgh Technical Institute.

Amy was a devoted mother to her children, Shannon and Vanessa.

Amy loved art, music and dance. She continued her artistic talent, making arts and crafts with her children.

Her smile was contagious and emulated a deep love of God and family.

Amy is survived by her son, Shannon Christopher Walker; her daughter, Vanessa LaDonna Steele; her parents, Bob (Martha) Steele and Therese (Ben) Keil; two brothers, Steve (Heidi) Steele and Chris (Jessica) Steele; her sister-in-law, Renee Steele; a stepsister, Kim Keil Jackson; and a stepbrother, Brian Keil.

She also leaves behind to cherish her memory many aunts, especially Aunt Pat; her uncles; cousins; and her nieces, grandnieces and nephews.

Amy was preceded in death by her twin, Brad; her grandparents; and a cousin.

WALKER - Due to COVID-19, a graveside service for Amy Steele Walker, who died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, will be held at the convenience of the family in the spring.

Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, is assisting the family with local arrangements.

Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 19, 2020.
