Service Information
Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home - Cranberry Township Location
130 Wisconsin Ave.
Cranberry Twp. , PA 16066
(724)-776-6610
Memorial service
1:00 PM
Grace Community Church
9160 Marshall Rd
Cranberry Twp , PA
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Twelve Oaks Mansion
160 Scharberry Lane
Mars , PA

Andrea Beth (Stasick) Dimond, 51, of Cranberry Township, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family.

Born Dec. 5, 1968, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of John Stasick and the late Rose Piscitelli Stasick.

Andrea was a member of Northway Christian Church.

She was active in the A Glimmer of Hope and Metavivor charities.

Andrea enjoyed walking her dogs, loved music and attended many concerts. She especially loved the Foo Fighters.

Above all, she loved spending time with and traveling with her family.

A beautiful warrior best describes Andrea. Although she battled breast cancer for more than nine years, she never let it define her. Rather, she became a champion for metastatic breast cancer research and spent countless hours investigating new clinical trials and counseling others with the disease. Andrea made sure to make every day count and showed so many how to live their best lives through her actions and her faith. Most of all, Andrea was the BEST wife and mother for her family.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 22 years, William J. Dimond III, whom she married on Jan. 31, 1998; her sons, William J. Dimond IV, Andrew J. Dimond; her daughter, Mara Grace Dimond; her father, John P. Stasick; her brother, John P. Stasick Jr. of Chicago, Ill.; her sisters, Cheryl (Scott) Tritt and Lee Anne (Ted) Zikeli of Houston, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.

DIMOND - A memorial service in celebration of the life of Andrea Beth (Stasick) Dimond, who died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Grace Community Church, 9160 Marshall Road, Cranberry Township, followed by a celebration of life at Twelve Oaks Mansion, 160 Scharberry Lane, Mars.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave, Cranberry Township.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Andrea's honor to Glimmer of Hope Foundation - Dimonds for Hope Fund, 817 Jefferson Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, which will distribute all funds equally to A Glimmer of Hope Foundation, which provides local care for young women diagnosed with breast cancer, Metavivor which provides funding for metastatic breast cancer research, and the GRACE Project, providing care to Seneca Valley families in need.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 3, 2020

