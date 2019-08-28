Andrew A. "Short" Ealy, 81, of Hilliards passed away on Monday at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Andy was born Jan. 9, 1938, in Butler County. He was the son of the late Andrew R. and Mary P. Welch Ealy.
Andy was a self-employed truck driver.
He loved playing cards and bingo, and having coffee with his friends.
Andy is survived by two daughters, Connie (Charles) Williamson of Eau Claire, and Tammy (Mark) Hilliard of South Carolina; one son, Thomas (Beth) Ealy of Hilliards; 11 grandchildren, 16 great- grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Betty Pizzuto of Butler; and three brothers, John (Debbie) Ealy of Karns City, Calvin (Angie) Ealy of Oklahoma, and Carl (Dottie) Ealy of Herman.
Andy was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Ealy; one daughter, Darla Ealy; one brother; and seven sisters.
EALY - Friends of Andrew A. "Short" Ealy, who died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Robert Edmundson officiating.
Burial will be in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 28, 2019