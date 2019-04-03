Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Andrew B. "Butch" Kolich, 78, of East Brady died Monday at Clarview Rest Home.

Born Aug. 18, 1940, in East Brady, he was the son of Andrew "Gump" and Lucille E. (Greenawalt) Kolich.

A graduate of East Brady High School, Butch joined the

On Sept. 17, 1966, Butch married the former S. Carol Bowser. She preceded him in death on Nov. 26, 2014.

Over his career, Butch was employed by Rex Hide in East Brady, PPG in Ford City, and Custom Glass in Kittanning.

Butch was a member of American Legion Post 488 in Bradys Bend, and VFW Post 7132 in Rimersburg. For many years following his retirement, Butch was the bar steward at the American Legion.

He enjoyed both rifle and archery hunting. In his younger years, he enjoyed drag racing in Sharon, Pa. He liked fishing with his sons; either trout, salmon or river, and took many charter trips for walleye.

Every year, Butch planted a large vegetable garden and enjoyed canning his crops.

Surviving are his son, Doug Kolich of East Brady; his daughter-in-law, Laurie Kolich of Bradys Bend; three grandchildren, Jessica (Andrew) Hartle, Austin Kolich and Bobby Kolich; one great-grandson, Kyler Kolich; and one sister, Dolly (James) Martin of Bradys Bend.

He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one son, Brian Kolich; one grandson, Dakota Kolich; and one brother, Arnold "Kit" Kolich.

KOLICH - Friends of Andrew B. "Butch" Kolich, who died Monday, April 1, 2019, will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 707 Kellys Way, East Brady.

A military service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Paul DeBacco of the Criswell Bible Baptist Church officiating.

The Kolich family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations be made either to American Legion Post 488, 975 State Route 68, East Brady, PA 16028, or the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 1235 South Clark St., Suite 910, Arlington, VA 22202.

To view or express condolences, please visit







