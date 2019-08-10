Butler Eagle

Andrew Charles Lavender (1965 - 2019)
    - S Snyder
  • "Miss you brother"
    - Jeff Lewis
Service Information
Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL
32250
(904)-249-1100
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Plains Presbyterian Church
Cranberry Township, PA
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Eleven22
San Pablo Rd. and Beach Blvd.
Obituary
Andrew Charles Lavender, 54, of Neptune Beach, Fla., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Aug. 3, 2019.
He graduated from Seneca Valley High School after which he served in the U.S. Navy.
Andy had a 29-year career in law enforcement, most recently serving as a corporal in the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.
Andy is survived by his mother, Jane Lavender of Cranberry; his children, Erika, Nicolas and Caelen Lavender; his sister, Kendall (Ron) Lonon; and his brother, Kirk (Mercedes) Lavender.
He was preceded in death by his father, Deane Lavender.
LAVENDER - A service to celebrate Andy's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Plains Presbyterian Church, Cranberry Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to gofundme.com/f/cpl-andy-lavender.


Published in Butler Eagle from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
