Andrew Charles Lavender, 54, of Neptune Beach, Fla., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Aug. 3, 2019.
He graduated from Seneca Valley High School after which he served in the U.S. Navy.
Andy had a 29-year career in law enforcement, most recently serving as a corporal in the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.
Andy is survived by his mother, Jane Lavender of Cranberry; his children, Erika, Nicolas and Caelen Lavender; his sister, Kendall (Ron) Lonon; and his brother, Kirk (Mercedes) Lavender.
He was preceded in death by his father, Deane Lavender.
LAVENDER - A service to celebrate Andy's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Plains Presbyterian Church, Cranberry Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to gofundme.com/f/cpl-andy-lavender.
Published in Butler Eagle from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019