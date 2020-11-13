Andrew "Andy" "Drew" J. Matonak passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in Charleston, S.C., after a courageous battle with a rare form of cancer.
Drew was the oldest son of the late Andy and the late Dolores (Schnur) Matonak of Butler.
He was one of seven siblings, Carol Moore of Baltimore, Md., Dorothy Matonak (deceased), Evelyn (Tom) Kelly of Mars, Mary (Steve) Rekich of Butler, James (Bonnie) Matonak of Butler, and Eleanor (Ben) Chan (deceased).
He is survived by his wife, Karen; his daughter, Taylor Matonak; and many nieces and nephews.
Drew's love of God, family, higher education, the Michigan State Spartans and Pittsburgh Steelers, were the cornerstones of his life.
It was his early years as a student at Butler County Community College and the encouragement and mentorship of his lifelong friend, Dick Robertson of Oceanside, Calif., that were the inspiration for his more than 40-year career in higher education.
He continued his education at The College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio, (bachelor's in sociology), Michigan State University (master's in student personnel administration) and The University of Houston (doctorate in higher education administration).
Drew's contributions to many colleges and universities are countless. He retired as president from Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, N.Y., in 2018, and he and his wife and daughter moved back to Myrtle Beach, S.C., where he spent several years in the early 1990s. His daughter, Taylor was born there in 1993.
Drew is remembered as a genuine, caring and compassionate leader, mentor and friend by all who knew him, and his dedication to student success will continue with the establishment of the President Andrew J. Matonak Student Leadership and Scholarship Fund at the Hudson Valley Community College Foundation. Those wishing to make a contribution can do so by visiting www.hvcc.edu/giving/online.html
MATONAK - Services will be private for Andrew "Andy" "Drew" J. Matonak, who died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of McMillan-Small Funeral Home, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Please visit www.msfh.net
.