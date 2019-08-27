Andrew W. Kovach, 84, of Slippery Rock passed away on Sunday at his residence following an extended illness.
Andy was born Sept. 17, 1934, in Cheyenne, Wyo. He was the son of the late Lukos Kovach and the late Helen Lazar Kovach.
Andy retired from the Asbestos Workers Union Local 2.
He was a member of St. Louis Roman Catholic Church and the American Legion Post 243, both in West Sunbury.
Andy is survived by his wife, Catherine Mansfield Kovach, whom he married on June 3, 1953; three daughters, Linda Kovach of Slippery Rock, Diane (James) Thompson of Butler and Jamie (Charles) Atwood of Slippery Rock; five grandchildren, Carrie Thompson, Kelli (Matthew) Smith, James (Ashley) Thompson, Andrea Atwood and Carlie (Scott) Lipke; four great-grandchildren, Colby Grossman, Shyan Grossman, Megan Smith and Carter Smith; and two great-great-granddaughters, Greysin and Lainey Grossman.
In addition to his parents, Andy was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
KOVACH - Private services and burial for Andrew W. Kovach, who died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements were handled by William F. Young Funeral Home, West Sunbury.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 27, 2019