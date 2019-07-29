Angela Beth Caldwell Cantera, 63, of Butler, formerly of Renfrew, passed away Thursday at Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was born Feb. 11, 1956, in Renfrew, to the late Avin Bart Caldwell and the late Betty Schultz Caldwell.
Angela was a manager at Goodwill in Butler. Prior, she was a certified nursing assistant at Mars and at the VNA Butler.
Angela loved computers, birds and her dog, Snoopy. She cherished her time with her loving family.
Angela is survived by her husband, Antonio S. Cantera, whom she married Aug. 27, 1977; two sons, James Caldwell of Butler and Antonio F. (Jonel) Cantera of Panama City, Fla.; two daughters, Kelly Caldwell of Fair Oaks, Pa., and Krystal Rae Cantera of Butler; one brother, Roger Caldwell of Sacramento, Calif.; one sister, Karen Lawther of Cranberry Township; and six grandchildren, Marisela Poblete, Selena Poblete, Dante King, Antonio Cantera Jr., Mateo Cantera, and Mila Cantera.
CANTERA - There will be no public visitation for Angela Beth Caldwell Cantera, who died Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Private funeral services will be held at the families convenience.
In lieu of flowers, please contact family of Angela's for directions.
Arrangements were handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 East North St., Butler.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 29, 2019