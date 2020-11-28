1/1
Angeline D. "Angie" Bartoli
Angeline D. "Angie" Bartoli, 93, of Butler passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice House in Wexford.
Born in Butler on April 18, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Salvatore "Sam" and Anna L. Pintell DeFoggi.
Angie, along with her husband, Peter, owned and operated Bartoli's Cleaners until 1984.
She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, Ladies of Charity, and 55 and Alive. She was also a greeter at St. Michael, as well as a member of the parish's Bereavement Group.
She is survived by one daughter, Sally Thompson and her husband, Kirk, of Bethel Park; three grandchildren, Brandon Thompson of Orlando, Fla., Chad Thompson and his wife, Theresa, of Bethel Park, and Kelsey Thompson of Weehawken, N.J.; five great-grandchildren, Brooke, Nico, Gabriella, Peter and Milana; one sister, Louise Puntureri and her husband, Rock, of Butler; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter A. Bartoli, who passed away June 15, 2012; and one sister, Rose DePaolis, who passed away Sept. 9, 2017.
BARTOLI - Services for Angeline D. "Angie" Bartoli, who died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Burial will take place in St. Michael's Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Good Samaritan Hospice House, 146 Neely School Road, Wexford, PA 15090, or to the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, 146 N. Monroe St., Butler, PA 16001.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.


Published in Butler Eagle from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
