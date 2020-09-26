Anita J. Bonner, 84, of Butler, passed away Friday morning, Sept. 25, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Born July 2, 1936, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Andrew Nodge and Margaret (Fitzpatrick) Nodge.
Anita had worked for Nationwide Insurance for 40 years.
She was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church and had volunteered for Meals on Wheels and also at the Butler Area Public Library.
She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, card club, doing crafts and had made lap blankets, which she donated at Concordia.
Surviving is her husband, Charles W. Bonner, whom she married in February of 1970; three nieces, Sherry Nodge Cornelius, Jody Nodge and Susan Nodge Summerville (Aaron); great-nephew, Tom Summerville; great-niece, Trista Summerville; and her best friend, Marlene Pithers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Nodge.
Bonner - Friends of Anita J. Bonner, who died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Private services and burial will be held for her family.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com
.