Anita "Faye" Wulff, 91, of Butler passed away on Monday at the Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia.
She was born Nov. 15, 1927, in Fairview, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Paul Theodore Daubenspeck and the late Florence Maybelle McGarvey Daubenspeck.
Faye was a member of St. John's Reformed Church.
She was secretary/treasurer of Wulff Electric until her retirement.
Faye was a member of the BuCos. She enjoyed baking and gardening.
Faye is survived by her husband, Frederick Philip Wulff, whom she married on Jan. 24, 1951; two sons, Philip (Peggy) Wulff of Butler, and Barry (Keira) Wulff of Chicora; one daughter, Christine (Buck) Bohmer of Sykesville, Md.; eight grandchildren, Heidi Shoffner, Lauren Partlow, Kelly Thomas, Nathan Wulff, Alissa Wulff, Jason Wulff, Vanessa Welton and Natalie Wulff; five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Paul Daubenspeck of Grove City, Darrell Daubenspeck of Boyers, and Carl Daubenspeck of Petrolia; three sisters, Margaret Schnell of Petrolia, Wilma Schnell of North Washington, Pa., and Sandy Howells of Midlothian, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson.
WULFF - Friends of Anita "Faye" Wulff, who died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Friday at St. John's Reformed Church, 494 Evans City Road, Butler, with pastors Jarrod Crawford and Dennis Barger officiating.
Burial will take place in Butler County Memorial Park.
Memorials are suggested to St. John's Reformed Church, 494 Evans City Road, Butler, PA 16001.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 7, 2019