Anita Zarnick, 64, of Butler passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.
She was born on Sept. 15, 1956, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary Black.
Anita enjoyed music, especially the oldies, and enjoyed being with family and friends. She loved nothing more than spending time with her daughters and grandson.
Anita was the mother of Gloria (Jim) Winters and Angela (Mark) Edwards; the grandmother of Damian; and the sister of Jeannie Krauchuk, Gary Black and Ralph Black.
ZARNICK - All services for Anita Zarnick, who died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, will be held privately and are under the direction of SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
