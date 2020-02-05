Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Belowich. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Belowich, 98, of Renfrew passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born Sept. 5, 1921, in Parker, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Catherine (Rome) Pavlek.

She had worked as a secretary for Pullman Standard Car Co. in Butler. She later worked in the cafeteria at the intermediate high school. She retired from the Butler Area School District, following 20 years service.

She was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Lyndora and was very active in the church. She made pierogies there for 60 years. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

She enjoyed golfing and bowling.

Surviving are her son, David (Cheryl) Belowich of Butler; her daughter, Victoria (Eugene) Kocher of Ohio; six grandchildren, Sean (Jessica) Belowich of Sewickley, Brian Belowich of Pittsburgh, Tanja (Chad) Barco of Ohio, Brandon Kocher of Ohio, Danielle Kocher of North Carolina, and Alex Kocher of Oregon; three great-grandchildren, Mckenzie and Ethan Belowich and Hunter Barco; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Belowich, who passed away March 21, 1983; three brothers; and a sister.

BELOWICH - Friends of Ann Belowich, who died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

Parastas services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. The Rev. Paisius McGrath will officiate.

Interment will be at Northside Cemetery in Butler.

