Ann E. Graham, 95, of Butler passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Newhaven Court at Clearview.

Born Aug. 7, 1924 in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Marcus L. and Ruth Bailey McLafferty.

She was a homemaker and a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.

Ann was actively involved in volunteer work with her churches in Sebring, Fla., and Butler, including craft groups, rosary makers, St. Vincent de Paul and Altar Ladies.

She was actively involved in her children's dance, music and sports. Her very special talents were painting and family trip planning.

She is survived by two children, Kathy Frederick and her husband, Bob, of Butler, and Ed Graham Jr. and his wife, Wendy, of Tustin, Calif.; five grandchildren, Steven Leone and his wife, Sara, Sarah Johnson and her husband, Dan, Edward Graham and his wife, Pat, Elizabeth Graham and her husband, Nate Ihm, and Ann Graham and her fiancé, Michael Runyon; seven great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews of the Cicco, Graham and McLafferty families.

Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Graham Sr., who passed away Sept. 8, 1998; one daughter, Ruth Ann Graham; one brother, Larry McLafferty; and one sister, Jean Cicco.

Ann's family wishes to thank the staff of Newhaven Court at Clearview, Amedisys Hospice, and 5 North and 6 Main of Butler Memorial Hospital, for their outstanding care and compassion.

GRAHAM - Friends of Ann E. Graham, who died Monday, March 2, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler, with the Rev. Kevin Fazio officiating.

Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery.

The family requests memorial donations to Butler Catholic School, 515 E. Locust St., Butler, PA 16001, and Southwest Community Center, 1601 W. Second St., Santa Ana, CA 92701.

