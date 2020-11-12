1/1
Ann "Mimi" Kudzinski
1924 - 2020
Ann "Mimi" Kudzinski, 96, of Butler passed away, Wednesday morning, Nov. 11, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born March 22, 1924, in Fussen Bavaria, Germany, she was a daughter of the late JoHann Ritter and Viktoria (Pfefferle) Ritter.

Ann was a homemaker and a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Butler.

She enjoyed swimming, cooking and flower gardening.

Surviving are her son, Michael Kudzinski of Butler; one daughter, Victoria (Robert) Tritsch of Butler; two grandchildren, Kristina L. Tritsch and Dana D. (Kim) Tritsch; two great- grandchildren, Devyn and Cody Tritsch; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael J. Kudzinski; three sisters; and one brother.

KUDZINSKI - A Mass of Christian burial for Ann "Mimi" Kudzinski, who died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler.

Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Butler.

Arrangements are under the direction of Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Paul Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Geibel Funeral Home
201 E Cunningham St
Butler, PA 16001
