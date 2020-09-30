Ann Filetich Robinson, 94, of Butler passed away Monday morning, Sept. 28, 2020, at the Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Jan. 25, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Marko Filetich and Katy (Gerbusa) Filetich.
Ann had worked as a waitress at the Willard Hotel, was a dietary aide at the VA Hospital, and had done day work at the Sunnyview Home.
She enjoyed sewing, dancing, crocheting, gardening, and was an avid Elvis Presley fan.
Surviving are her children, Paul M. (Cathy) Kovach of Butler, Barbara A. (Jay) Musser of Marietta, Pa., Dolly M. (Kenneth) Schultz of Butler, Katy L. (Gary) Vinroe of Butler, Kenneth G. Robinson of Butler, and Dana D. Robinson of Butler; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, John Filetich; and two sisters, Mary Salopek Lynch and Mildred Walker.
ROBINSON - Arrangements for Ann Filetich Robinson, who died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, were handled by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
