Ann Robinson
1926 - 2020
Ann Filetich Robinson, 94, of Butler passed away Monday morning, Sept. 28, 2020, at the Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born Jan. 25, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Marko Filetich and Katy (Gerbusa) Filetich.

Ann had worked as a waitress at the Willard Hotel, was a dietary aide at the VA Hospital, and had done day work at the Sunnyview Home.

She enjoyed sewing, dancing, crocheting, gardening, and was an avid Elvis Presley fan.

Surviving are her children, Paul M. (Cathy) Kovach of Butler, Barbara A. (Jay) Musser of Marietta, Pa., Dolly M. (Kenneth) Schultz of Butler, Katy L. (Gary) Vinroe of Butler, Kenneth G. Robinson of Butler, and Dana D. Robinson of Butler; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, John Filetich; and two sisters, Mary Salopek Lynch and Mildred Walker.

ROBINSON - Arrangements for Ann Filetich Robinson, who died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, were handled by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geibel Funeral Home
201 E Cunningham St
Butler, PA 16001
7242872123
