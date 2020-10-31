1/
Ann Rochelle Matteoni
Ann Rochelle Matteoni, 86, of Butler, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot.

Born Aug. 19, 1934, in Connellsville, she was the daughter of the late Gladys (Leasher) Truxel.

Ann was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Butler. She was employed as an RN for many years at Pullman Standard and Moonlight Mushroom Mine.

She enjoyed golf, boating and watching the Steelers.

Surviving are three daughters and a son, Kimberly Greco and her husband, Joseph, of Prospect, Lori Kress of Cincinnati, Ohio, Jill Fulkerson of Winchester, Va., and Scott Dombart and his wife, Jane, of West Chester, Ohio; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over 40 years, Donald L. Matteoni, who died April 28, 2019.


Matteoni - There will be no public viewing for Ann Rochelle Matteoni, who died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ann's memory to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.

Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, is assisting the family with their arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to www.thompson-miller.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
