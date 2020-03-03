Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna B. Ferguson. View Sign Service Information Geibel Funeral Home 201 E Cunningham St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-2123 Send Flowers Obituary

Anna B. Ferguson, 95, of Butler passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at New Haven Court.

Born June 16, 1924, in Hillsdale, N.J., she was a daughter of the late George Parker Willoughby and Anna Marie (Brogeler) Willoughby.

Anna had worked for Bell Telephone, Bell Labs and then for the Braun Baking Co. Along with her husband and family, she had farmed, having raised beef cattle.

She was an avid stamp collector, loved animals and had enjoyed photography, and taking and printing pictures. She enjoyed genealogy and had traced the Willoughby family back to the 1800s.

She and her husband were active in the movement for the Merchant Marine to be recognized as veterans, and she was the treasurer of the local chapter of the Mariners.

Surviving are her daughter, Diane (John) Marano of Butler; one brother, Robert Allen (Judith) Willoughby of Milford, Ohio; two grandchildren, Tara Orcutt-Sides and Karrie (Tyson) Geibel; four great-grandchildren, Ava Sides, Tanner Ferguson, Addyson Geibel and Caidyn Geibel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dale G. Ferguson, whom she married Sept. 16, 1944, and who died in 2012; and her son, Richard Dale Ferguson, who died in 2007.

FERGUSON - Visitation for Anna B. Ferguson, who died Sunday, March 1, 2020, will be held from noon until 1 p.m. Thursday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

Funeral services follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Rob Gillgrist, Pastor of Oak Hills Christian Church, will officiate.

Interment will be in Butler County Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oak Hills Christian Church, 100 Township Line Road, Butler, PA 16002.

