Anna Barbara Doerr, 98, of Cabot, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Home in Cabot.
Born Oct. 5, 1921, in Jefferson Township, Anna was the daughter of Elmer Henry Montag and Frieda Zeisler Montag.
Anna was a housewife, who enjoyed baking, gardening, sewing, reading and playing the piano and organ. For years, she taught piano lessons to many students in her home. She also volunteered at Concordia, playing the piano for weekly sing-a-longs.
She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Cabot, where she served for 60 years as organist and choir accompanist.
In the 1980s, she worked as a baker at Concordia Lutheran Home in Cabot. Many people fondly remember her pies, cookies and sticky buns.
She was also a member of the Saxonburg VFW Post 7376 Ladies Auxiliary.
Surviving are her children, Barbara (John) Laskey of Raleigh, N.C., Daniel (Patricia) Doerr of Wallingford, Conn., and Sharon (Mark) Schmetzer of Cincinnati, Ohio; four grandchildren, Brian Doerr, Nathan Doerr, Amanda (Doerr) Mottola and Kalli (Schmetzer) Furlong; and seven great-grandchildren.
Anna is also survived by her brother, Allen Montag of Floral City, Fla.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Norma Patterson and Erma Rummel; and her husband of 73 years, Elmer Doerr, who died in 2015.
DOERR - A graveside service for Anna Barbara Doerr, who died Sunday, May 3, 2020, will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday at St. Luke Lutheran Cemetery with the Rev. Barry Keurulainen officiating.
Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the music ministry at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Cabot.

Published in Butler Eagle on May 5, 2020.