Anna Elizabeth Pfeifer, 100, went to be with her Lord on Aug. 9, 2020.
She was born on Jan. 30, 1920, in Shaler, and was the daughter of the late Frank and Anna Hoffman.
Anna graduated from Shaler High School in 1938. After graduating from beauty school in 1942, she worked at Anne's Beauty Shop in Sharpsburg.
Anna was a faithful member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Millvale, for 70 years, serving on the Ladies Aid and Altar Guild. She also taught Sunday school for many years. In her later years, she was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Cabot.
Anna married her beloved husband, Alvin F. Pfeifer, on May 29, 1948. They lived in Shaler until moving to Cabot in 1992. He preceded her in death.
She is survived by a daughter, Suanne and her husband, Michael Ring, of Iowa; and two sons, Leonard Pfeifer of Finleyville, and Richard and his wife, Rosemary, Pfeifer, of West Finley.
She was the grandmother of Christopher and his wife, Karen Ring, David and his wife, Keri Ring, Stephen and his wife, Emily Ring, Matthew and his wife, Melissa Ring, Jennifer and her husband, Brinton Ealy, and Laura and her husband, Nick Hornbeck.
She was also the great-grandmother of 16; the sister of Harold (Marion) Hoffman and the late Francis Hoffman, and Garnetta Herrholz.
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Anna's family would like to thank the staff at Transitions Health Care in Washington, and Bethany Hospice, for the special care they gave to Anna.
PFEIFER - Friends of Anna Elizabeth Pfeifer, who died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon Thursday at Hahn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 123 North Ave., Millvale.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 501 North Ave., Millvale, PA 15209.
