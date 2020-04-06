Anna Jesta Amendolea, age 97, of Butler, formerly of West Sunbury, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at home.
Anna was born Jan. 11, 1923, in Pittsburgh. She was the daughter of the late Joseph William Smith and the late Elizabeth Jane Quillen Smith.
Anna was a homemaker and a member of the Springdale Lutheran Church.
Anna was a volunteer for the General Butler Vagabonds. She enjoyed traveling, bowling, and was an avid quilter.
While visiting Washington, D.C., Anna got to try on the Hope Diamond.
Anna is survived by one daughter, Karen (Gerald)Bayless of Butler; two sons, Anthony A. (Irene) Amendolea of Butler and Lonny G. (Debbie) Amendolea of West Sunbury; and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great- great-grandchildren.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband, J. Tony Amendolea, whom she married on June 23, 1951, and who passed away on Jan. 26, 2006; four brothers; and one sister.
AMENDOLEA - Visitation and burial for Anna Jesta Amendolea, who died Saturday, April 4, 2020, in the West Sunbury Union Cemetery were private.
Arrangements were entrusted to William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, Pa., 16053.
If desired, online condolences can be sent to www.williamfyoungfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 6, 2020