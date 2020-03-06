Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna L. Heeter. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Funeral service 6:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Anna L. Heeter, 90, of Butler passed away on March 4, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was born March 30, 1929, in Home, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Benton R. Thompson and the late Sara Jane Swan Thompson.

Anna worked at Isaly's Dairy Store and Murphy's Mart.

She enjoyed camping, sewing and watching the Pirates and "Family Feud." Anna especially loved spending time with her family.

Anna is survived by her two daughters, Patricia (Joe) Birckbichler of Butler, and Cheryl (Ed) Davis of Butler; one son-in-law, Edward Lydic of Home, Pa.; five grandchildren, Sharon (Robert) Chess, Allison (Jeremy Fisher) Lydic, Amanda George, Cory (Emma) Birckbichler and Edward (Shelby) Davis; four great-grandchildren, Jakob Fisher, MaeElla George, Tessa Chess and Cooper Chess; one brother, Richard "Dick" Thompson of Home, Pa.; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul W. Heeter, whom she married on Oct. 26, 1950, and who passed away on Oct. 4, 2018; one daughter, Paula "Penny" Lydic; and one sister, Ruth Elkin.

The family would like to thank Terri, Wendy, Josie, Sue and Colleen, for the wonderful care given to their mother.

HEETER - Friends of Anna L. Heeter, who died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

A funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Sally Lydic officiating.

Private burial will take place in Marion Center Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, 218 E. Jefferson St., Butler, PA 16001.

Online condolences can be given at



