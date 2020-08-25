Anna M. Fritsch Brick, 87, formerly of Seven Fields, Adams Township and the Camp Hill section of Harrisburg, passed away on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 23, 2020, at Concordia of Franklin Park.
Born March 27, 1933, in Aspinwall, she was one of 12 children of the late Jacob and Anna Lebo Fritsch.
Anna was a homemaker and was a member of St. Kilian Church.
She was the beloved wife of the late LeRoy "Lee" Brick, whom she married on Jan. 19, 1957, and who died on Dec. 6, 2010.
She was the loving mother of Sally (Dean) Berkebile, LeRoy (Laura) Brick II, and Sandra (Scott) Tobias.
She is also survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
BRICK - Arrangements are private for Anna M. Fritsch Brick, who died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, and are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Burial will be in Mars Cemetery, Adams Township.
Memorials may be made to Concordia of Adams or Concordia of Franklin Park.
Condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com
.