Anna M. "Margie" Steele Travaglio, 89, of Meadville, Pa., passed away on Wednesday at Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.

Born June 29, 1929, in Hooker, she was a daughter of the late Alice D. Hanlon Steele.

Margie was a lifelong resident of Butler until October 2017, when she moved to Meadville to be with her daughter, Jacalyn, and Jacalyn's husband, Carl Onderko.

She was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Butler.

Margie was a homemaker. Over the years, she was also employed at Agway Petroleum, as a notary public at Rick Travaglio Used Cars and Notary, and as a manager of the South Side Dairy Store.

She enjoyed traveling with her children and grandchildren. Her fondest memory is of the days on which her grandchildren were born.

Margie was a beloved mother and grandmother, and she will always be remembered and cherished.

She is survived by her five children, Lana L. Travaglio and Jim Bowser of Butler, Jacalyn A. Onderko and her husband, Carl, of Meadville, Susan D. Wice of Virginia, Rick J. Travaglio and his wife, Nancy, of Lake Havasu, Ariz., and Tracy R. Sharpe and her husband, Christopher, of Reno, Nev.; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her brother, Michael M. Steele Jr. of Hooker.

She is also survived by one brother-in-law; one sister-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.

Margie was preceded in death by her mother; her stepfather, Michael M. Steele Sr.; her stepmother, Kay-Dee Steele; one sister, A. Catherine Leone; one brother-in-law, Frank E. Leone; and one son-in-law, Richard M. Wice.

TRAVAGLIO - Friends of Anna M. "Margie" Steele Travaglio, who died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, will be received from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler.

St. Paul Catholic Women and Christian Mothers will meet at the church at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, to recite the rosary.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the church.

Burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery, North Oakland.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

In gratitude for the compassionate and loving care that Margie received, the family requests memorial donations to Hospice of Crawford County, 766 Liberty St., Meadville, PA 16335.

