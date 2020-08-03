Anna Marie Kiefer, 84, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born in McKeesport on Sunday, Oct. 18, 1936, she was the daughter of Joseph J. Kemple and Mary Hreha Kemple.
She was married to Leo E. Kiefer on Saturday, Jan. 10, 1953, who preceded her in 1986.
She was a member of Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Chicora.
She attended Elizabeth Forward High School and BCCC. She was a 45-year member of Chicora Women of the Moose.
Anna was an L.P.N. for many years, working at different places in Butler County, and she worked for 21 years as a Police Communications Officer in the Butler Police Barracks.
She is survived by her favorite daughter, Leanora Kiefer-West of Chicora; her daughter-in-law, Sharon Kiefer-West of Chicora; a son, Leo Kiefer of Chicora; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Leo E. Kiefer; a son, Joseph J. Kiefer; and a brother, Joseph J. Kemple,
KIEFER - Visitation for Anna Marie Kiefer, who died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, will take place from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at STEIGHNER FUNERAL HOME, Corner of Main and East Slippery Rock Street, Chicora.
Private graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Saint Joseph Cemetery, North Oakland, Chicora, and will be officiated by Father Lou Pascazi.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, Donor Care Center, P.O. Box 758 541, Topeka, Kan. 66675-8541, or Southwest Indian Foundation, Southwestindian.com
. Telephone number 1-800-504-2723.
Arrangements by STEIGHNER FUNERAL HOME, in the heart of Chicora.
For directions, information, and to extend condolences to the family go to www.steighnerfuneralhome.yahoo.com
.