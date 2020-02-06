Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Marie Orenchak. View Sign Service Information Memorial Mass 11:00 AM St. Anne Catholic Church Ruskin , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Anna Marie Orenchak, 95, of Sun City Center, Fla., formerly of Butler, peacefully passed away at Sun City Center Hospice House on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, with her children at her side.

She was born March 10, 1924, in Cambridge, Mass., to Michael and Abigail Lyons.

While working as a secretary at Waldorf Corp. Inc. and Incorporated Investors, she earned a degree from Suffolk University by attending evening classes.

On April 19, 1947, Anna Marie married George Orenchak, then moved to Butler, where she raised her family. After her youngest children started school, she worked as a secretary at the Butler office of Massachusetts Mutual Insurance Co. and later at Butler County Community College.

She was an active member of St. Fidelis (formerly known as St. Conrad) Roman Catholic Church.

In 1996, Anna Marie moved with her husband to Sun City Center, Fla., where she continued to enjoy music, dancing, swimming and playing bridge.

In 2011, her beloved husband preceded her in death.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Catherine Packard; her sister-in-law, Ann Rausch; and two brothers-in-law, Thomas Packard and John Rausch.

She is survived by her five children, Marie Antoinette "Toni" Demme (Tom) of Lacey, Wash., Theresa Suzanne Kent (John) of San Antonio, Texas, Georgeann Catherine Rossman of Belleair, Fla., James Michael Orenchak (Claudia) of Riesweiler, Germany, and George Gerard Orenchak (Karen) of Richmond, Ill.; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three nieces; and two nephews.

ORENCHAK - A memorial Mass for Anna Marie Orenchak, who died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church, Ruskin, Fla.

Burial will follow at the National Cemetery in Sarasota, Fla.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church, 106 11th Ave. NE, Ruskin, FL 33570, in memory of Anna Marie Orenchak for the stained glass window fund.



Anna Marie Orenchak, 95, of Sun City Center, Fla., formerly of Butler, peacefully passed away at Sun City Center Hospice House on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, with her children at her side.She was born March 10, 1924, in Cambridge, Mass., to Michael and Abigail Lyons.While working as a secretary at Waldorf Corp. Inc. and Incorporated Investors, she earned a degree from Suffolk University by attending evening classes.On April 19, 1947, Anna Marie married George Orenchak, then moved to Butler, where she raised her family. After her youngest children started school, she worked as a secretary at the Butler office of Massachusetts Mutual Insurance Co. and later at Butler County Community College.She was an active member of St. Fidelis (formerly known as St. Conrad) Roman Catholic Church.In 1996, Anna Marie moved with her husband to Sun City Center, Fla., where she continued to enjoy music, dancing, swimming and playing bridge.In 2011, her beloved husband preceded her in death.She was also preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Catherine Packard; her sister-in-law, Ann Rausch; and two brothers-in-law, Thomas Packard and John Rausch.She is survived by her five children, Marie Antoinette "Toni" Demme (Tom) of Lacey, Wash., Theresa Suzanne Kent (John) of San Antonio, Texas, Georgeann Catherine Rossman of Belleair, Fla., James Michael Orenchak (Claudia) of Riesweiler, Germany, and George Gerard Orenchak (Karen) of Richmond, Ill.; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three nieces; and two nephews.ORENCHAK - A memorial Mass for Anna Marie Orenchak, who died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church, Ruskin, Fla.Burial will follow at the National Cemetery in Sarasota, Fla.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church, 106 11th Ave. NE, Ruskin, FL 33570, in memory of Anna Marie Orenchak for the stained glass window fund. Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close