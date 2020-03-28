Anna Marie Suchonic, 98, of Maitland, Fla., passed away suddenly Monday, March 23, 2020, in Altamonte Springs, Fla.
Born Aug. 12, 1921, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Theresa Spiaggi Bonomo (Bowman).
She was a homemaker.
Anna is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Suchonic, who passed away June 6, 2004; five brothers; and five sisters.
She will be greatly missed.
SUCHONIC - Private funeral services and burial took place in Butler, for Anna Marie Suchonic, who died Monday, March 23, 2020.
Arrangements were entrusted to Martin Funeral Home, Butler.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.
Published in Butler Eagle from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020