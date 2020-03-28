Butler Eagle

Anna Marie Suchonic

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Marie Suchonic.
Service Information
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA
16001
(724)-287-4073
Obituary
Send Flowers

Anna Marie Suchonic, 98, of Maitland, Fla., passed away suddenly Monday, March 23, 2020, in Altamonte Springs, Fla.
Born Aug. 12, 1921, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Anthony and Theresa Spiaggi Bonomo (Bowman).
She was a homemaker.
Anna is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Suchonic, who passed away June 6, 2004; five brothers; and five sisters.
She will be greatly missed.
SUCHONIC - Private funeral services and burial took place in Butler, for Anna Marie Suchonic, who died Monday, March 23, 2020.
Arrangements were entrusted to Martin Funeral Home, Butler.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.
Published in Butler Eagle from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.