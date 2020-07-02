Anna P. Tomsey, of Butler, after 95 vibrant years of life, found her way home to the Lord on June 30, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
She was born on Sept. 19, 1924, in Czechoslovakia, and was the daughter of the late Adolf and Marie (Gartner) Rotter.
She was an incredible woman, who is leaving behind an absolute legacy through her family and friends' lives that she had touched.
Every person who she encountered in her lifetime was moved by her faith in God, her love for living life, her ultimate strength in the toughest times and her contagious smile. Her sweet German accent never ceased to put a smile on everybody's face. She dedicated her life to making sure her family had everything they needed to live a happy life. She always put everyone's needs above her own. Incredible is the only way to describe this woman. She saw the world of bright colors and loved her sunshine.
She made sure faith was important in her family and was an active member of St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church. In her earlier years, she was involved at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Herman.
She devoted her life to serving the Lord many times through the act of serving others. This was a woman who truly taught by example.
She will be dearly missed, but her family is happy knowing that she is reunited with the love of her life, the late John F. Tomsey.
Surviving are her son, John J. (Cathy) Tomsey of Chicora; two daughters, Angela (John) Mohr and Patty Tomsey, both of Butler; eight grandchildren, Brian, Catrina, Lisa, Johnathan, Mark, Elaina, Crystal and Breanna; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Tomsey, whom she married on Aug. 21, 1953, and who passed away on Nov. 7, 2003.
She was also preceded in death by her brother.
TOMSEY - Visitation will be private for Anna P. Tomsey, who died Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Friday at St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church, 210 Saint Wendelin Way, Butler. The Rev. Matthew McClain will officiate.
Private interment will be held at St. Mary Cemetery.
Arrangements are being completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Memorial donations may be made in her honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com
